Thousands of Europeans are among Chicago's undocumented

For undocumented Chicagoans, a knock on the door means catastrophe.

Some Polish immigrants install doorbells because the sound is less threatening, said Grazyna Zajaczkowska, director of immigration services for the Polish American Association. They also won't answer the door unless they already know who's there.

"Every knock on the door for the undocumented is a big deal," she said.

Though President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the Mexican border has become one symbol of the illegal immigration issue, many of Chicago's undocumented residents arrive from overseas. They don't walk; they fly.

And the number of Europeans being deported is rising, and that worries the thousands of undocumented Europeans in Chicago -- about 11,000, according to a 2014 report from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

