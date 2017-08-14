Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 8/14/2017 1:17 PM

Thousands of Europeans are among Chicago's undocumented

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

For undocumented Chicagoans, a knock on the door means catastrophe.

Some Polish immigrants install doorbells because the sound is less threatening, said Grazyna Zajaczkowska, director of immigration services for the Polish American Association. They also won't answer the door unless they already know who's there.

"Every knock on the door for the undocumented is a big deal," she said.

Though President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the Mexican border has become one symbol of the illegal immigration issue, many of Chicago's undocumented residents arrive from overseas. They don't walk; they fly.

And the number of Europeans being deported is rising, and that worries the thousands of undocumented Europeans in Chicago -- about 11,000, according to a 2014 report from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

For the full story, click here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account