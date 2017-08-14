South Elgin's Riverfest Express kicks off with special night

South Elgin's 21st annual Riverfest Express is ready to be rolled out with plenty of fun activities for the whole family, including A Special Night For Special Kids on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. and offers free food and admission for special-needs children and their families.

"Carnival rides are free, we have food donated, we have donated entertainment and volunteers to help people," said Joyce Ware, co-chair of the festival.

A Special Night for Special Kids was first offered 19 years ago, according to Ware, of South Elgin, when 50 kids and their families attended. It has become far more popular since that time.

"Last year, we had 1,600 people checked in," Ware said.

The event has been the recipient of the Governor's Home Town Award.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, the main event begins, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 20, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St. It includes fireworks on a different night than in the past.

"We're having the fireworks on Saturday night at 9:30, which is something different. We usually have them on Sunday night," Ware said.

According Ware, who is chairing the show for the 21st time, the crowd favorites are the carnival and the Sunday car show, which will highlight late model and emergency vehicles.

"We have a car show at County Park," Ware said. "They have about 150 to 200 cars."

Festival visitors also enjoy the Craft and Small Business Expo, which takes place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

"I have 35 vendors and I have a nice mix of businesses and crafters," said Susan Wright, who runs the event. "They're all new except for a couple of vendors."

Many small businesses have signed up to present their offerings along with a variety of crafters, according to South Elgin native Wright.

"I've got one guy coming in called The Crafty Dad, and he's making masks and super hero costumes. There are all kinds of jewelry coming in this year, and a guy making soy candles melted on wine bottles."

There is live musical entertainment on all four nights that runs the gamut from Motown to country to classic rock. Headliners include Hillbilly Rockstarz, 97Nine Band and Smokin' Gunz. Thursday and Friday bands begin at 5:30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday the music starts at noon and continues all day and night. A full list of bands can be found at riverfestexpress.net.

For model train fans, young and old, an intricate model train display, provided by Valley Model Railroad Club in South Elgin, will be set up Saturday and Sunday at the municipal annex.