Rolling Meadows Alderman Jerry Hill dies

First-term Rolling Meadows Alderman Jerry Hill, whose family was among the city's first residents, has died, officials said.

Hill, 64, who was elected Ward 2 alderman in April, died at home Sunday night, Mayor Len Prejna confirmed Monday. A cause of death was not immediately released.

"Jerry was a lifelong Meadows guy," Prejna said. "Rolling Meadows was in his heart. It was 'Rolling Meadows first.' He just loved this city and its citizens."

Prejna said he and Hill developed a close friendship during the past year, after Prejna -- the former Ward 2 alderman -- decided to run for mayor, and Hill ran unopposed for Prejna's seat on the city council.

Monday, Prejna looked back fondly on times golfing with Hill, and going out to dinner with their wives. They lived six houses away from each other in Ward 2, which is on the city's north side.

But the mayor also praised Hill for the acumen he brought to city finances, developed during a 35-year career at ComEd.

"He just had a brilliant mind," Prejna said. "'Ok, Jerry, you just read through 500 pages. Can you break it down for the mortal man?' Jerry was the type that could take any situation and digest it and bring it down to a simpler form."

Hill's family was among the original residents of Rolling Meadows in the 1950s.

Some two decades ago, he was chairman of the city's zoning board of appeals. He also served on the city's Diamond Fest committee, and as a youth coach for Rolling Meadows boys baseball and football, according to his candidate profile in a city newsletter last spring.

Retired from ComEd, Hill enjoyed golf and bowling, saying in the profile his favorite place in town was the old bowling alley where he worked in high school and college. It was where he said he met several Rolling Meadows residents, many who remained friends over the years.

Hill was also a co-owner of thoroughbred racehorses, and enjoyed afternoons at Arlington International Racecourse with friends and family. He spent many summer weekends cruising the lake with family at his place in Wisconsin, according to his obituary.

In recent years, he was a frequent presence at city council meetings, speaking during public comment about the fire stations relocation proposal and Dominick's site redevelopment.

Prejna said the council's committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night would continue as scheduled.

Hill is survived by his wife, two children, three grandchildren and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road. The funeral begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday from the chapel to St. Colette Parish for a 10 a.m. Mass. Interment is at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine.