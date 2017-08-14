Despite worries, no traffic problems on first day at Libertyville High School

Despite concerns that on-campus construction would cause traffic problems on the first day of school Monday, Libertyville High School officials said things went smoothly and all students made it to class on time. Courtesy of Libertyville High School

Despite fears that a new traffic flow and parking rules at Libertyville High School would create havoc on the first day of classes, officials said things went smoothly Monday morning.

All students were inside the building by 7:25 a.m., five minutes before first period started, Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 Superintendent Prentiss Lea said in a Facebook post.

"The back gate student parking entrance was clear at 7:20 a.m., and the front entrance student drop off drive was clear at 7:25 a.m.," Lea wrote.

Lea thanked parents, students and employees for leaving home earlier, carpooling, riding the bus or taking other steps to get to school on time.

The construction of a new indoor aquatic center on campus, 708 W. Park Ave., forced the traffic and parking changes.

Under the new traffic plan, the main campus road at Dawes Street should be used in the morning only by buses and parents dropping off students. In the afternoon, bus drivers and parents picking up students will use this gate.

Students and employees parking on campus can leave campus using the main gate in the afternoon.

An east entrance at Sunset Drive and Linden Lane should be used in the morning only by students and employees parking on campus.

That east gate will be used by students and employees leaving campus in the afternoon. Parents can use the entrance to pickup students in the afternoon.

Mettawa resident Larry Falbe, the parent of a Libertyville High sophomore, said Monday morning's drop-off went smoothly for him.

"There was a little more congestion than usual for 7 a.m., but then again, it was the first day of school," he said.

As for parking, students and visitors can park in the lot on the east side of the building, as usual.

But only students will be allowed to park in the lot near the tennis courts, while the lot on the north side of the building will be reserved for employees.

Additionally, on-campus student parking will be reserved for seniors who won spots in a lottery. The parking lot at the Brainerd athletic compound east of the school will be reserved for seniors, too.