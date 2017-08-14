Batavia man convicted of sexually abusing child

A Batavia man faces up to 97 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child for several years, the Kane County state's attorney's office said.

Joel Becerril, 37, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, was convicted Thursday of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse -- all related to the abuse of a child younger than 13 that he knew.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Becerril sexually assaulted the child between 2006 and 2010. He faces 18 to 97 years in prison and must register for life as a sex offender. He had been free on $15,000 bond, but that was revoked upon conviction.

He'll remain in the Kane County jail until he's expected in court again for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

"This defendant's family pressured on the victim to try to silence her. But when a child discloses sexual abuse we will always listen, and we will always pursue justice and accountability," Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said.