Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 8/14/2017 6:26 PM

Batavia man convicted of sexually abusing child

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Joel Becerril

    Joel Becerril

 
Sara Hooker
 
 

A Batavia man faces up to 97 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child for several years, the Kane County state's attorney's office said.

Joel Becerril, 37, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, was convicted Thursday of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse -- all related to the abuse of a child younger than 13 that he knew.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Becerril sexually assaulted the child between 2006 and 2010. He faces 18 to 97 years in prison and must register for life as a sex offender. He had been free on $15,000 bond, but that was revoked upon conviction.

He'll remain in the Kane County jail until he's expected in court again for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

"This defendant's family pressured on the victim to try to silence her. But when a child discloses sexual abuse we will always listen, and we will always pursue justice and accountability," Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account