Teens found in stolen cars arrested in Lake County

Lake County authorities are warning the public about an increase in car thefts and burglaries, a point emphasized by the recent arrests of two teens found in possession of stolen vehicles.

The most recent occurred Saturday when Lake County Sheriff's detectives and members of the sheriff's Gang Task Force conducting an auto theft/car burglary saturation patrol arrested Christopher B. Brooks, 19, of the 500 block of Lakehurst Road, Waukegan.

Brooks is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with a vehicle stolen Aug. 7 from a residence in Wadsworth. He remains held in the Lake County jail on $25,000 bail pending a court appearance Thursday.

A passenger in the stolen vehicle, Dominique Pierre Austin, 20, of the 1000 block of Christine Lane, Antioch, was arrested after deputies discovered he had a failure to appear arrest warrant for obstructing justice, authorities said. He was released with an Aug. 23 court date.

On Aug. 9, sheriff's police arrested a 17 year-old male in possession of a stolen vehicle in the 39200 block of North Aberdeen Lane, Beach Park, officials said. The juvenile was petitioned to the Lake County juvenile court system on the charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

"We have seen an increase in car thefts and car burglaries throughout Lake County this summer," Sheriff Mark Curran said in a news release Sunday. "Our sheriff's detectives and the Lake County Sheriff's Gang Task Force will continue investigating these crimes, but one of the best ways to prevent this from happening to you is to lock your car doors. Most of the cars stolen or burglarized are unlocked with a key fob left inside."