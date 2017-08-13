Senate overrides Rauner's veto of school funding overhaul

Republican state Sen. Tom Rooney of Rolling Meadows voted against an override of Gov. Bruce Rauner's amendatory veto of education funding plan SB1.

The Illinois Senate voted Sunday to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's amendatory veto of a bill to reform the state's school funding formula.

Senate Bill 1, a Democratic plan passed by the legislature in May, would change the way state money is distributed to schools using a new method proponents say is more equitable.

But the Republican governor, who called the measure a "bailout" for Chicago Public Schools, issued an amendatory veto to reduce the amount of state money given to Chicago schools this year by $423 million compared with the bill as written. Rauner's plan would then increase funding for 831 other school districts, according to an analysis released by his office Saturday.

The Senate passed a motion to override Rauner's veto in a 38-19 vote Sunday, with several suburban lawmakers favoring the school funding bill without the governor's changes. The measure now moves to the House, which is expected to meet Wednesday.

Sen. Melinda Bush, a Grayslake Democrat, called Rauner's plan "shortsighted," saying it would be financially devastating to school districts statewide.

"Senate Bill 1 is the only plan that ensures no Illinois schools lose funding," she said in a statement. "Hundreds of superintendents, educators and advocacy groups have come out in support of the SB1 because it's a fair and equitable plan that would provide long-term stability and certainty to our schools."

Republican Sen. Tom Rooney of Rolling Meadows supported Rauner's veto and criticized the two-month delay between lawmakers passing the bill and sending it to the governor's office.

"What we're saying is that everybody in this state needs to be treated equally. Nobody's special," he said. "That's a message anybody should be able to understand."

Sen. Dan McConchie, a Hawthorn Woods Republican, also voted against the override and urged legislators to continue negotiating a bipartisan solution.

Under Rauner's state funding reform plans, more than 97 percent of Illinois school districts would receive more funding than what's proposed in Senate Bill 1, according to an Illinois State Board of Education analysis. Elgin-Area School District U-46, for example, would receive $12.8 million more. East Aurora School District 131 would receive an additional $5.3 million, and West Aurora School District 129 would get $4.2 million more.

"This is what equity and fairness in education funding looks like," Rauner said in a news release. "I made these changes to Senate Bill 1 because that legislation fails to ensure fairness and equity for all children across Illinois. My changes guarantee that some of our state's neediest districts will receive significantly more funding."