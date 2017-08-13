Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 8/13/2017 5:02 PM

Gurnee plays ball with parade, softball game

  • Abi Harris, 11, of Gurnee plays catch with her twin sister, Skylar, before marching along Old Grand Avenue during the 2017 Gurnee Days Parade on Sunday. The theme of the parade was "Let's Play Ball."

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Tony Tantillo of Warren Township and his daughter, Elliott, and her friend, Maple Nelson, both 4, use nets to catch candy Sunday along Old Grand Avenue during the 2017 Gurnee Days Parade. The theme of the parade was "Let's Play Ball."

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Mikayla Joshi carries Kayleigh Espinoza, both 6, while marching with the Cheerleading Dance Extreme during the 2017 Gurnee Days Parade on Sunday. The theme of the parade was "Let's Play Ball."

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Joseph Hessel of Gurnee holds a parasol over his daughter, Madelyn, 2, as they watch the parade travel along Old Grand Avenue during the 2017 Gurnee Days Parade on Sunday.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Warren Township High School marching band, the fire wagon-riding Medinah Shriners and 86 other entries marched down Old Grand Avenue to the theme of "Let's Play Ball!" on Sunday as Gurnee held its annual Gurnee Days Parade.

About a quarter of the entrants were first-time marchers, said Donna Dallas, Gurnee deputy clerk and assistant to the mayor.

Among them was the mascot for Great Wolf Lodge, the new indoor water park and hotel that is taking over the former Key Lime Cove facility.

Mayor Mayor Kristina Kovarik served as grand marshal of the parade, which highlighted the fourth and final day of the Gurnee Days festival.

Another highlight of the day -- and one fitting with the parade theme -- was the inaugural "Battle of the Badge" softball game between the village's fire and police departments.

