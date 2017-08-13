Gurnee plays ball with parade, softball game

hello

The Warren Township High School marching band, the fire wagon-riding Medinah Shriners and 86 other entries marched down Old Grand Avenue to the theme of "Let's Play Ball!" on Sunday as Gurnee held its annual Gurnee Days Parade.

About a quarter of the entrants were first-time marchers, said Donna Dallas, Gurnee deputy clerk and assistant to the mayor.

Among them was the mascot for Great Wolf Lodge, the new indoor water park and hotel that is taking over the former Key Lime Cove facility.

Mayor Mayor Kristina Kovarik served as grand marshal of the parade, which highlighted the fourth and final day of the Gurnee Days festival.

Another highlight of the day -- and one fitting with the parade theme -- was the inaugural "Battle of the Badge" softball game between the village's fire and police departments.