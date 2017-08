Crash closes Route 62 in Algonquin

Part of Route 62 was shut down Sunday after a crash in Algonquin, authorities said.

The road was closed between Sandbloom Road and Longwood Drive because of the "traffic-related incident," according to a Nixle alert posted by Algonquin police at 4:50 p.m. Additional details were not immediately available.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.