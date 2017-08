Civil War brought to life at Blackberry Farm

hello

The sounds of battle echoed across western Aurora on Sunday as dozens of amateur historians reenacted an encounter between the blue and the gray at Blackberry Farm's Civil War Days.

The full-scale battle re-enactment was the highlight of the two-day event's closing day, which also featured appearances by President and Mrs. Lincoln, guest speakers and interpreters, and demonstrations of life in the Civil War era.