Wayne Wine & Horse Fest benefits police

The Wayne Wine & Horse Fest on Saturday gave people a chance to experience the beauty and fun of the historic village while helping support the Wayne Police Department.

The event included exhibitions by Trujillo Dancing Horses and Wayne-DuPage Hunt, with an appearance by the Kane County Mounted Rangers.

There was also a petting zoo, henna tattoos, a bouncy house, horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, wine tasting, craft beer and food.