Mechanics vote down agreement, plan to continue strike

Striking mechanics on Saturday voted down an agreement with Chicago-area car dealers and elected to continue with their nearly two-week-long strike, said Mark Bilek, spokesman for the New Car Dealers Committee.

Members of the Automobile Mechanics Local 701 voted on a modified final agreement at 9 a.m.; Sam Cicinelli, directing business representative for Local 701, could not be reached Saturday evening to comment further on the decision.

Union members had said their concerns remained unaddressed in the modified agreement presented to them Thursday, according to a statement from Local 701 after negotiations that day.

The open issues identified by the union at the beginning of the week include base pay, flex workweek, pension benefits, work progression -- including the length of the apprenticeship program -- and, to some extent, wages, according to the statement.

The mechanics have been on strike since Aug. 1 after rejecting a three-year contract that offered a 5 percent raise each year and other benefits.

There are 130 dealers in the region affected by the strike, including in Barrington, Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Libertyville, Bensenville, Arlington Heights, Naperville, St. Charles.

