Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 8/12/2017 8:37 PM

Mechanics vote down agreement, plan to continue strike

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Striking mechanics on Saturday voted down an agreement with Chicago-area car dealers and elected to continue with their nearly two-week-long strike, said Mark Bilek, spokesman for the New Car Dealers Committee.

Members of the Automobile Mechanics Local 701 voted on a modified final agreement at 9 a.m.; Sam Cicinelli, directing business representative for Local 701, could not be reached Saturday evening to comment further on the decision.

Union members had said their concerns remained unaddressed in the modified agreement presented to them Thursday, according to a statement from Local 701 after negotiations that day.

The open issues identified by the union at the beginning of the week include base pay, flex workweek, pension benefits, work progression -- including the length of the apprenticeship program -- and, to some extent, wages, according to the statement.

The mechanics have been on strike since Aug. 1 after rejecting a three-year contract that offered a 5 percent raise each year and other benefits.

There are 130 dealers in the region affected by the strike, including in Barrington, Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Libertyville, Bensenville, Arlington Heights, Naperville, St. Charles.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account