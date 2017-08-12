Breaking News Bar
 
Elgin Craft Beer Festival featured about 30 breweries

  • Megan Lange of Scorched Earth Brewery in Algonquin holds up one of its brews at the Elgin Craft Beer Festival Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Ernesto Aranda of Elgin holds up a beer that Chris Pacanowski, right, just poured for him from the Hoffman Estates Beer Garden at the Elgin Craft Beer Festival Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Andrew Freeman of South Elgin samples a beer from Wild Onion Brewing in Barrington during the Elgin Craft Beer Festival Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Nick Thomason of Dallas tries for a selfie with Emmett's Brewing of Palatine while visiting friends in Elgin during the Elgin Craft Beer Festival Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The first Elgin Craft Beer Festival on Saturday featured about 30 breweries, including some not typically found at area festivals, plus VIP ticket packages with extra perks, said organizer Alan Kirk.

The Elgin Breakfast Rotary Club organized the event and is donating the proceeds to four Elgin nonprofits: Taylor Family Branch YMCA, Ecker Center for Mental Health, Food for Greater Elgin and PADS of Elgin, Kirk said.

Consultant Chris Jacobsen, of Hardcore Craft Beer, said craft beers such as Ballast Point, Boulder Beer, Almanac Beer, Toppling Goliath Brewing and Alarming Brewing usually aren't part of the local fest lineup.

The idea came from the success of the Tri-City Craft Brew Festival, which for the last two years has been organized by the St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club, said Kirk, past president of the Elgin club.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
