Des Plaines motorcycle crash victim named

hello

Authorities have identified a man killed in a Des Plaines motorcycle accident Friday afternoon.

Des Plaines resident Miguel A. Alfaro, 40, died after his motorcycle crashed shortly after 4 p.m. in 2300 block of South Mount Prospect Road, according to a Cook County medical examiner's report.

A driver traveling behind Alfaro told officers he saw dust blown up in the air, then the motorcycle hit the ground, Des Plaines said.

Alfaro suffered traumatic head and facial injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.