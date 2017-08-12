Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/12/2017 4:18 PM

Des Plaines motorcycle crash victim named

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Marni Pyke
 
 

Authorities have identified a man killed in a Des Plaines motorcycle accident Friday afternoon.

Des Plaines resident Miguel A. Alfaro, 40, died after his motorcycle crashed shortly after 4 p.m. in 2300 block of South Mount Prospect Road, according to a Cook County medical examiner's report.

A driver traveling behind Alfaro told officers he saw dust blown up in the air, then the motorcycle hit the ground, Des Plaines said.

Alfaro suffered traumatic head and facial injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account