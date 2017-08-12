Breaking News Bar
 
8/12/2017

Cubs theme marks annual Lindenfest parade

      Lakes High School Band Director Matt Kastor waves the W during the Lindenfest parade Saturday. The parade theme was "Go Cubs Go."
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

      Even though the parade theme was "Go Cubs Go," that didn't keep White Sox fan Don Schreiber of the Lake County Farm Heritage Association from wearing his Sox hat during the Lindenfest parade Saturday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

      Lindenhurst Park District Marketing and Community Relations Director Kathy Kohler is dressed as a Wrigley vendor during Lindenfest parade Saturday. The parade theme was "Go Cubs Go."
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

It's been more than nine months since the Cubs claimed the 2016 World Series title, but after a 108-year championship drought, who could blame fans for making the celebration last as long as possible?

And so it was that Lindenhurst held its own victory parade Saturday, turning the annual Lindenfest march down Sand Lake Road into a Cubs-themed party.

Entries embodied the parade's "Go Cubs Go!" theme and spectators were encouraged to wear their favorite Cubs gear for the event.

After the parade, festival attendees checked out the Mayor's Auction and performances by the bands Magoo, Killer Queen and Landslide.

The fest ends Sunday with a Battle of the Bands, bags tournament and other events.

