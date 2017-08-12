Cubs theme marks annual Lindenfest parade

It's been more than nine months since the Cubs claimed the 2016 World Series title, but after a 108-year championship drought, who could blame fans for making the celebration last as long as possible?

And so it was that Lindenhurst held its own victory parade Saturday, turning the annual Lindenfest march down Sand Lake Road into a Cubs-themed party.

Entries embodied the parade's "Go Cubs Go!" theme and spectators were encouraged to wear their favorite Cubs gear for the event.

After the parade, festival attendees checked out the Mayor's Auction and performances by the bands Magoo, Killer Queen and Landslide.

The fest ends Sunday with a Battle of the Bands, bags tournament and other events.