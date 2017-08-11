Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 8/11/2017 1:15 PM

Tickets for Chicago Bears practice at Prospect High sold out

  • Chicago Bears players break from a huddle during a practice last August at Warren Township High School in Gurnee. The Bears are planning to hold a similar practice on Aug. 17 at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect.

      Chicago Bears players break from a huddle during a practice last August at Warren Township High School in Gurnee. The Bears are planning to hold a similar practice on Aug. 17 at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect.
Christopher Placek
 
 

Free tickets for the Chicago Bears practice next week at Prospect High School are no longer available, as they went quickly Friday morning, officials said.

Garnering an "overwhelming response," tickets at chicagobears.com were gone soon after they became available at 11 a.m., according to the website. The special practice session will take place at 6 p.m. next Thursday at George Gattas Memorial Stadium at Prospect High School, 801 W. Kensington Road in Mount Prospect.

Last year, when the Bears held a practice at Warren Township High School in Gurnee, tickets also were gone in less than an hour.

Parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m., with gates opening at 4 p.m. and practice beginning at 6 p.m. Parking and shuttles also will be available at the Mount Prospect Parking Garage, 50 S. Emerson St., and Randhurst Parking Garage, 1 Randhurst Village Drive. from 3:30 to 9 p.m.

