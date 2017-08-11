Hearing on Long Grove plan to be held next week

hello

The first of several public hearings regarding the updated Long Grove comprehensive plan will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at The Grove Country Club, west of Schaeffer Road and south of Route 53. Attendees can provide written or oral comments and ask questions regarding the plan updates and amendments. Visit https://longgrovecompplan.wordpress.com/documents/ for details of the plan. A second meeting is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 19, with details to come. Call Village Planner Jim Hogue at (847) 634-9440 for more information.