East Dundee day care sued after coffee scalds child

An East Dundee day care facility is being sued for damages by a woman who argues her then 5-year-old daughter was scalded after a worker spilled coffee on her in May 2014.

Karla Montano seeks damages in excess of $50,000 from Tutor Time Learning Centers, LLC, in a recently filed negligence lawsuit in Kane County.

The lawsuit argues that severe burns suffered by her daughter were preventable and Tutor Time, 850 E. Main St., should be held liable because it failed to properly train its staff to be safe.

The lawsuit contends Montano's daughter was seated at a table in the main play area of the facility with her back turned to a worker when the worker "spilled hot coffee down (the minor's) back, causing severe burns."

Gladys Santana, the attorney for Montano, could not be reached to comment on injuries the girl suffered or how her recovery has progressed.

The girl turned 9 last month.

Inquiries to the Tutor Time location about the lawsuit and whether the employee was still at Tutor Time were referred to a communications spokeswoman, Lydia Cisaruk, who said in an email, "We won't discuss ongoing litigation."

A customer service representative at the Tutor Time corporate office refused to leave a message for Tutor Time attorneys because the message did not come from a lawyer.

Both sides are due in court Oct. 4.