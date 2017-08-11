DuPage County reports first human case of West Nile

A Glen Ellyn man is the first person to be treated for West Nile virus this year in DuPage County, health department officials said Thursday.

The man, who is in his 50s, was seen as an outpatient after reporting symptoms. He has since recovered.

Authorities provided no further details, including when the man became sick.

A recent increase in mosquito batches testing positive for the presence of West Nile virus has prompted DuPage health officials to encourage residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people by infected mosquitoes. The best way to avoid mosquito bites, health officials said, is by draining standing water, using an insect repellent, being careful at dawn and dusk and wearing long pants, long sleeves and closed-toe shoes when outside.

According to DuPage health officials, about one in five people infected with West Nile virus develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Less than 1 percent will develop a serious neurological illness such as encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues), according to the health department.

West Nile virus activity generally decreases in the fall when cooler temperatures arrive and especially after the first frost of the season, officials said.