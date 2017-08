District 211 holds Teacher Institute Days in preparation for start of new year

Hoffman Estates Principal Josh Schumacher and Physical Education Teacher Dave Grabarek discuss preparations for the school year at the Hoffman Estates High School Institute Day Thursday. Courtesy of District 211

The staff was back at Hoffman Estates High School Thursday, listening to a presentation in the Media Center, for the first of two Teacher Institute days in preparation for the opening of a new school year Monday. Courtesy of District 211

Hoffman Estates Assistant Principal Brian Harlan speaks to staff at the Thursday Institute Day about the value of "practice." Courtesy of District 211

Hoffman Estates High School English teachers April Conneely, left, Kelly Carroll and Heidi Davey get acquainted with the activities prepared for the first Teacher Institute day of the 2017-2018 school year. Courtesy of District 211

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 held Teacher Insitute days Thursday and Friday to prepare staff for the opening of the new school year on Monday.

The district, which includes Conant, Fremd, Hoffman, Palatine and Schaumburg high schools, is the largest high school district in the state of Illinois.