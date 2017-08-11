Catholic ministry in Arlington Race Track backstretches celebrates 25 years

While Arlington Park is holding the International Festival of Racing this week, in the backstretch, a Catholic ministry that serves the people that live and work there is celebrating 25 years.

Deacon Luis Trevino, who has been with the ministry since its start, said backstretch workers told him they needed help from the Catholic Church.

"All I want to do is help them survive," he said. "It's very important these people have spiritual help to deal with all the things missing in their life. I've seen a lot of them go and find a job and buy their own houses."

In its quarter century, Trevino said life has slowed down and improved for the workers, with better attitudes, which he attributes in part to the ministry.

"An attitude is like a flat tire: If you don't change it, you're going nowhere," he said.

Living and working conditions are not glamorous, however.

Hundreds of workers live in small units that do not have kitchens. They wake up around 4 a.m. to wash, groom and feed the horses before the afternoon races. Many are Hispanic immigrants living in the country illegally, people from the lower class or migrants, Trevino said. Despite the difficult circumstances, he sees the benefit the ministry has brought them.

"They've lifted their heads and they know God wanted them to do something better," he said. "Even though they're down in their luck, they're here for redemption for themselves and family."

To help give children a brighter summer, volunteers of all ages from St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights have been visiting every Thursday to provide arts and crafts, read alouds and other activities. Workers note the efforts have impacted their lives and their children's lives in positive ways.

"I'm very grateful for the services here," said Isabel Barragan, a worker for 20 years. "The kids like coming every week and being with the others."

Thursday's anniversary celebration was no different, equipped with a dance party, games and a special Mass that was held outside.

"Connections were made so quickly and easily. Once they knew we were here to help them, they were so welcoming with open arms," said Marni Hanson, a volunteer from St. James Catholic Church. "The deacon said the mission was to make their lives a little better. In the process, it's made everyone's life more enriched."

As the summer winds down and volunteers will pack up their activities until next year. Trevino, however, says Mass every Sunday for those who stay on at the track in the off season.

Trevino said he will stay involved in the ministry as long as his health serves him well, continuing to push the same goal he has since the ministry's beginning.

"I'm trying to put together a new generation of people who can look at Hispanics and not experience fear. We are not better or worse; we're just different."