Rubber ducks taking DuPage River swim to support Naperville's Riverwalk

The domain of a rubber ducky is typically limited to the sudsy splashes of the family bathtub, but that's not so for 2,000 colorful ducklings that will take a float Aug. 16 in the DuPage River.

Fresh off a Father's Day spin in the Fox River, the duckies owned by the Rotary Club of Oswego will travel to Naperville next week for the Riverwalk Foundation's second annual Riverwalk Duck Race.

The event aims to raise money for enhancements to the 1.75-mile brick path that flanks the river through Naperville's downtown. Founded in 1981, the Riverwalk was built to commemorate the city's 150th anniversary and since has become a feature many regard as a "crown jewel."

Riverwalk supporters can adopt one duck for $5, a "Quack Pack" of 5 ducks for $20 or a "Family Flock" of 25 ducks for $100, said Stephanie Penick, a Riverwalk Foundation member who is planning the race. Each duck will come with a number to identify it, and duck sales last through Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The event will quack off at 10 a.m. with a bugle call and the launching of the ducks en masse from the footbridge in Centennial Park. After a brisk float to the Eagle Street bridge, the three winning ducks will be plucked from the water, earning their owners prizes of $1,891, $500 and $250, respectively. Duck adopters don't have to be present to win the race or one of 10 Lucky Duck prizes of $35 each.

Several Riverwalk stewards in inflatable duck suits will add some silliness to the event, as will the frog mascot from Big Frog Custom T-shirts in south Naperville, Penick said.

The duck race doubles as a reminder about proper Riverwalk etiquette when it comes to the living ducks and geese that stroll the river's shores.

A short video on the race's website, produced by sponsor First Community Financial Bank of Naperville, says "Don't feed the ducks, race them!" and tells viewers why:

Pieces of stale bread aren't nutritious for ducks and geese, who typically eat insects and algae. Eating human food only leads to more goose poop and a dirtier waterway. So letting waterfowl find food on their own promotes healthy development of the animals.

"Enjoy Naperville's natural treasure," the video says. "Let wildlife be wild!"

This second annual Riverwalk Duck Race revives a Naperville tradition that lasted for 22 years before concluding in 2011. The previous race was hosted by the Naperville Park District with a youth organization called REACH that raised money for drug and alcohol prevention efforts.