Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/10/2017 4:49 PM

Rolling Meadows Wine-Down By the Creek returns Friday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Rolling Meadows Wine-Down By the Creek returns for the third annual year Friday night, featuring food, drinks and music at Kimball Hill Park.

The free and family-friendly event will be from 6 to 11 p.m., with band Centerfold playing a variety of hits from the 1970s and after, beginning at 7 p.m.

Stadium Sports Club will provide wine and beer for $5. Food trucks, including Famous Frankies Hot Dogs, Chicago Mobile Pizza and Rogue Curbside Kitchen, will also be on-site.

Attendees are also invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Parking is available behind Jewel on Kirchoff Road.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account