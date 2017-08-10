Rolling Meadows Wine-Down By the Creek returns Friday

Rolling Meadows Wine-Down By the Creek returns for the third annual year Friday night, featuring food, drinks and music at Kimball Hill Park.

The free and family-friendly event will be from 6 to 11 p.m., with band Centerfold playing a variety of hits from the 1970s and after, beginning at 7 p.m.

Stadium Sports Club will provide wine and beer for $5. Food trucks, including Famous Frankies Hot Dogs, Chicago Mobile Pizza and Rogue Curbside Kitchen, will also be on-site.

Attendees are also invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Parking is available behind Jewel on Kirchoff Road.