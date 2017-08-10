Metra service resumes after pedestrian hit by freight train near Barrington

Metra train service on the Union Pacific Northwest Line is gradually returning to normal after a 49-year-old woman was struck by a Canadian National freight train near Barrington at 2:38 a.m. Thursday.

"Everything is back running but there were significant delays this morning," village of Barrington spokeswoman Patty Dowd Schmitz said.

The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide, Schmitz said. The woman is a resident of a Northwest suburb other than Barrington.

Though Metra trains run on the separate Union Pacific Northwest Line, the fatality on the CN line along U.S. Route 14 caused the UP line to be blocked at Main Street, Schmitz said.

Commuters are urged to check metrarail.com for further details and updates.