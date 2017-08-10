Dawn Patrol: Cubs release playoff ticket prices

The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo walks back to the dugout after striking out swinging in the eighth inning of a 3-1 loss Wednesday in San Francisco. Associated Press

Cubs release playoff ticket prices

In a letter to season ticket holders, the Chicago Cubs released figures for playoff ticket prices that range from $71 to $236 for a wild-card or divisional series to a high of $481 for a club box seat near the infield for a World Series game. Full story. But Mike Imrem says the Cubs, who lost to the Giants 3-1 on Wednesday, are playing like they left their focus at last year's World Series victory parade. Full column.

A 22-year-old Wauconda man is facing multiple charges after he crashed this red Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat into a utility pole outside the Volo Auto Museum Wednesday morning while attempting to flee from a traffic stop, authorities said. He was not seriously injured. - Courtesy of Rick Schultz/Volo Auto Museum photographer

A speeding driver's attempt to elude Wauconda police ended when his car crashed and caught fire Wednesday morning just outside the Volo Auto Museum, authorities said. Full story

Waukegan man gets 50 years for killing girlfriend in front of her daughter

Calling the act a "senseless execution," a Lake County judge on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old Waukegan man to 50 years in prison for gunning down his girlfriend in front of her 9-year-old daughter. Full story

19-year-old Aurora man faces drug, gun charges

Daniel Aguirre, of the 300 block of North Avenue, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of marijuana. His bond is set at $30,000. Full story

Andigo expands beyond Motorola roots, opens first retail branch

The Motorola Employees Credit Union has gone through some changes in recent years, but not like its legendary namesake, the former Motorola Inc. Full story

Sentencing set for Carol Stream stepmom

A Carol Stream stepmother who tried to poison a toddler faces four to 15 years in prison after a DuPage County judge declined her motion asking him to reconsider his verdict and grant her a new trial. Full story

Appellate court affirms life sentence for man in Addison armed robbery

Illinois' Second District Appellate Court has affirmed the conviction of a Northlake man that led to a lifelong prison sentence in 2015. Full story

Naperville nurse running for Congress in 14th District

A Naperville nurse and health policy expert is making her first bid for elected office by running for Congress next year in the 14th District. Full story

Golf outing benefits Schaumburg parks

The weather was perfect Wednesday for the 10th annual Links Technology Cup golf outing at the Schaumburg Golf Club to benefit the Schaumburg Park Foundation. Full story.

Weather

Partly cloudy and 62 degrees this morning. Highs today in the mid 80s, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Lows tonight around 67. Full story.

Traffic

A stopped freight train is causing delays on Lake Zurich Road between route 14 and Cuba Road. Resurfacing work is causing delays on Crystal Lake Road Miller and Algonquin roads in Lake in the Hills. Full story.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson celebrates his two-run home run with Nicky Delmonico during the fifth inning of Wednesday's 7-1 win over Houston in Chicago. - Associated Press

Shortstop Tim Anderson had a 2-run homer and an RBI double as the White Sox beat the Astros 7-1 Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.