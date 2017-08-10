Buffalo Grove looks at $450 annual parking pass for Metra lot

Buffalo Grove is considering offering an annual parking pass for the Metra commuter lot. It would cost $450 annually.

The village currently offers daily and bi-monthly options for commuters purchasing parking permits.

The new pass would offer commuters a $30 savings over purchasing six $80 bi-monthly passes annually or $50 over purchasing $2 passes daily throughout the year.

The topic came up during a discussion of possible fine and fee adjustments. The parking fee is one of two new proposed fee adjustments, the other being a service fee of $25 for processing real estate transfer tax exemption stamps.

In 2016, the village processed approximately 1,124 real estate transfer tax forms, of which 395 were exempt. Exempt transfer tax transactions require the same review process as common transactions.