Woman pleads guilty to DUI in crash with sheriff's squad car

A Waukegan woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a crash with a parked Lake County Sheriff's squad car Dec. 23 at Route 60 at Riverwoods Boulevard in Mettawa. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff

A Waukegan woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to allegations she was driving under the influence late last year when her vehicle slammed into a police car parked in Mettawa with its emergency lights activated.

Lauren R. Kimbrell, 27, of the 500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, was sentenced to one year supervision, during which time she cannot use alcohol or illegal drugs. She also must pay $1,941 in fines and $19,500 in restitution for the Lake County Sheriff's squad car totaled in the crash.

The plea agreement also requires Kimbrell to perform 100 hours of community service, bans her from entering an establishment whose primary purpose is the sale of alcohol, and requires her to complete substance abuse treatment.

She initially was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, and cited for illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, after the Dec. 23 crash on Route 60 at Riverwoods Boulevard, authorities said.

Authorities said the squad car was parked in the roadway with its emergency lights on to protect people involved in a crash that took place there about midnight Dec. 23.

Deputies were able to move out of the way before Kimbrell's SUV struck one of the squads and one of the vehicles involved in the previous crash.

An open container of alcohol was found inside her vehicle, authorities said.