Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 8/9/2017 10:29 AM

Des Plaines police: Hidden camera recorded 20 people in Walgreens restroom

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A hidden camera installed in a women's restroom at a Walgreens in Des Plaines had recorded 20 people before the device was discovered, police said Wednesday.

On Friday, an employee found the device on the floor of the women's restroom of the store at 1858 E. Oakton St. The camera had been placed in a housing manufactured to look like an electrical outlet about one and a half feet off the floor directly in front of the toilet, but had dislodged from the Velcro holding it to the wall. Detectives believe the device had been installed the night before.

Police said the memory card inside is being sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab for further investigation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account