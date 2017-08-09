Des Plaines police: Hidden camera recorded 20 people in Walgreens restroom

A hidden camera installed in a women's restroom at a Walgreens in Des Plaines had recorded 20 people before the device was discovered, police said Wednesday.

On Friday, an employee found the device on the floor of the women's restroom of the store at 1858 E. Oakton St. The camera had been placed in a housing manufactured to look like an electrical outlet about one and a half feet off the floor directly in front of the toilet, but had dislodged from the Velcro holding it to the wall. Detectives believe the device had been installed the night before.

Police said the memory card inside is being sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab for further investigation.