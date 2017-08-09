Dawn Patrol: Blackhawks announcer diagnosed with colon cancer

Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster Eddie Olczyk acknowledges the cheers of fans in 2013. Olczyk said Tuesday he's receiving treatment for colon cancer and he expects to return to his job when it's over. Daily Herald file photo

Eddie Olczyk, the popular television commentator for the Chicago Blackhawks, says he is undergoing treatment for colon cancer. Olczyk, who will turn 51 next week, also said he expects to return to the broadcast booth once he completes his treatment. Read beat writer John Dietz's report here.

Body found in water at Lake in the Hills park

Lake in the Hills police are investigating a body found in the water Tuesday at Larsen Park, according a news release. Full story

Google, headquartered in Mountain View, California, has fired an Illinois Math and Science Academy alum who suggested women don't get ahead in tech jobs because of biological differences. - Associated Press

A former Google employee who wrote a controversial memo about women's ability to work in technology is an alumnus of the Illinois Math and Science Academy. Officials at the three-year Aurora residential campus confirmed Tuesday that James Anthony Damore was a member of the Class of 2007. Full story

Cook County ends pursuit of damages for soda-tax delay

Cook County leaders are withdrawing a suit seeking $17 million in damages from a retailers organization that delayed a controversial "soda tax" by filing a legal challenge. Full story

Organizers of canceled Algonquin fest to host benefit for flood victims

After canceling Algonquin Founders' Days last month because of record flooding along the Fox River, volunteers have decided to put on a smaller-scale festival to raise money for those affected. Full story

Elgin council members differ on having budget meetings off-camera

The Elgin City Council is scheduled to have three special meetings about the city's budget that will not be video-recorded, which one council member is blasting as lack of transparency but others say leads to more productive discussions. Full story

Weather

Gorgeous day ahead with a high of 81 degrees. Temps in the mid 60s when you head out the door this morning. Lows tonight in the mid 60s. Full story.

Traffic

Resurfacing work is scheduled to cause daily lane closures on Route 25 in both directions between Wilson Street and North Avenue from Batavia to St. Charles. Full story.

Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky represents the future of the Bears' franchise, even though the plan is to bring him along slowly. - Associated Press/May 12

In some ways, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky already acts like a seasoned veteran as he prepares for his first game as a pro, Thursday night's preseason opener against Denver. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's take here.

Adam Engel hits an RBI single off Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel during the third inning of Tuesday night's 8-5 Sox win at Guaranteed Rate Field. - Associated Press

Facing the American League's top team Tuesday night, the Houston Astros, the White Sox managed to win an 8-5 decision at Guaranteed Rate Field, snapping a six-game losing streak. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.

Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana took the loss Tuesday night in San Francisco. - Associated Press

Cubs starter Jose Quintana (2-2) allowed 4 runs (3 earned) in 6 innings in a 6-3 loss in San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey hit a 3-run homer in the first inning that was upheld after review. Full story.