Algonquin man found dead in Lake in the Hills park pond

hello

A body found Tuesday in the water at Larsen Park in Lake in the Hills has been identified as that of a 63-year-old Algonquin man.

Preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Wednesday reveal Robert C. Van Ness Jr. had an enlarged heart that likely caused a sudden cardiac arrest leading him to fall into the water, according to the McHenry County coroner's office.

Authorities do not believe Ness drowned. A final cause of death will be determined after routine toxicology testing is completed.

Lake in the Hills police were called at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Pyott Road, where a witness reported seeing a body in the water.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department, Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department and the coroner are investigating.