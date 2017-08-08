Northwest suburban police blotter

Bartlett

• Peter A. Caruso, 26, of the 400 block of South Western Avenue, Bartlett, was arrested around 10 a.m. July 26 during a traffic stop at Sayer Road and Sumac Court and charged with possession of a controlled substance, carrying/possessing a dangerous weapon and traffic violations.

•Thieves stole $63 around 3:49 p.m. July 27 out of backpacks at the Bartlett Aquatic Center on the 600 block of West Stearns Road.

Buffalo Grove

• Burglars stole a radio faceplate between 6 p.m. July 18 and 6:14 a.m. July 19 out of an unlocked 1995 Ford Econoline van in an apartment lot on the 0-100 block of Villa Verde Drive. Value was estimated at $500.

Des Plaines

• Burglars broke a back door window between July 15 and 17 at a home under renovation on the 1700 block of Rand Road and stole tools belonging to the contractor.

• Burglars stole $50 out of an unlocked Honda Accord and $5 out of an unlocked Chevrolet Trailblazer between 11 p.m. July 16 and 6:30 a.m. July 17 in the same driveway on the 2500 block of Parkwood Lane.

Hanover Park

• Thieves stole a backpack and car keys around 8:34 p.m. July 31 out of an unlocked locker in a facility at 7650 Barrington Road.

Prospect Heights

• A man in his mid-30s was seen taking an employee's purse around 2:40 a.m. July 22 while the victim sat at a bar in Home Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road. Value was estimated at $88.