Crystal Lake double murder suspect makes first court appearance

A 31-year-old Crystal Lake man accused of gunning down his wife and a 15-year-old last week had a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victims have launched online fundraising to pay for living and funeral expenses.

Ryan C. Yarber faces life in prison if convicted of the murder of his wife, Alliana S. Yarber, also 31, and a female teen who lived in the home.

Saying the second victim is a minor, prosecutors have been granted a move to seal the charging documents, which would identify both victims.

Authorities said the female victims were shot multiple times Thursday inside the Yarber home on the 100 block of Marian Parkway in Crystal Lake. Police say they have recovered a firearm.

Yarber, dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit, appeared briefly before McHenry County Judge Sharon Prather. He did not speak and had his hands clasped behind his back.

Some relatives of Alliana Yarber, who traveled from Oregon, cried inside and outside the courtroom. They declined to comment afterward.

Alliana Yarber was the oldest of five sisters and some of her family members have started at least two online fundraising campaigns. One GoFundMe account is for living and college expenses for the surviving Yarber children, ages 6 and 9, and had raised $2,070 toward a $20,000 goal as of noon Tuesday.

"(Ryan Yarber's) selfish actions have left Allania's two little boys motherless and fatherless and without one of their favorite aunties," read part of the campaign information.

The second gofundme campaign sought $25,000 for funeral expenses and had raised $6,760 by noon Tuesday.

"On this tragic night, not one, but two of their daughters were executed from within. Killed by a man they trusted and loved," read part of the fundraiser's description.

McHenry County Assistant Public Defender Angelo Mourelatos declined to comment on the case.

Yarber faces a mandatory life prison sentence if convicted of both killings. His bail is $5 million. He must post $500,000 to be released from McHenry County jail.

According to court records, Yarber told authorities he had a weekly take home income of $410, and family members also helped him with the $1,600 monthly mortgage at his home.

Yarber only listed stereo equipment as part of his assets and said of his credit cards, "Most are almost maxed out," according to court records.

Yarber is next due in court Sept. 1.