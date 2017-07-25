Dawn Patrol: Woman's throat cut in Round Lake Park

hello

Son cut mom's throat in Round Lake Park, police say

A Round Lake Park woman's throat was cut by her son Monday morning after he also tried to strangle her, police said. The 60-year-old woman's son, Adam Kuehn, 32, of the 200 block of Newhouse Lane, Round Lake Park, faces four felony charges in connection with the attack, Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said. Full story

Mount Prospect police seek intruder

Mount Prospect police are searching for a man who entered a home Sunday on the 300 block of North Williams Street and fled when a young resident began screaming. Full story

7 face separate gun charges out of Aurora

A 24-year-old Aurora man accused of threatening his family is one of seven people facing gun charges in Aurora stemming from arrests this month. Full story

Delnor nurses allege sheriff was told inmate wasn't being guarded properly

Delnor Hospital workers complained at least once to the hospital's security company and to the Kane County sheriff's department that jail inmate Tywon Salters was not being guarded properly when he stayed in the hospital May 8-13. Full story

- Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Mari Bartilotta, left and Linda Croft give mail carrier Tom Nemec a hug during a surprise send-off for his retirement in Winfield Estates in Winfield on Monday.

Neighbors in a Winfield subdivision gave their retiring letter carrier, Tom Nemec, a remarkable gift Monday. The most precious gift Nemec received was the realization that he can end his career of nearly 30 years this week knowing he made a difference and touched more than a few lives. Full story

Angry about flood, Mundelein residents pack board meeting

Mundelein residents affected by recent flooding packed the boardroom at village hall Monday night to vent their frustration about what happened to their homes -- and to get some answers. Full story

Attorney: Investigators rushed to judgment in Burlington man's death

Defense attorneys for a man accused of murdering his father last year in his Burlington Township home argued Monday that investigators made quick and erroneous assumptions and, as the investigation progressed, decided to charge Daniel Rak with murder no matter what. Full story

Weather

Partly cloudy and 66 degrees this morning. Highs around 80 degrees today, with lows tonight in the upper 60s. Full story.

Traffic

Rawson Bridge Road between Roberts Road and Tuxedo Lane near Oakwood Hills and Lake Barrington remains closed due to flooding. Full story.

Sox players Matt Davidson and Avisail Garcia celebrate their 3-1 win over the Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field. - Associated Press

While the Cubs focus on making another run, the White Sox can only dream about what might come next. Full column