Zion girl critically injured when struck by pickup truck

An 8-year-old Zion girl is in critical condition with injuries suffered Sunday night when a pickup truck struck her as she was riding a bicycle in Beach Park.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on Everett Street near Cornell Road at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday when the pickup struck the girl riding her bicycle in the roadway, Lake County Sheriff's police said.

The collision threw the girl from the bicycle, authorities said. She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The truck's driver, a 30-year-old Beach Park man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.