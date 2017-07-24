One person flown to hospital after Carpentersville crash

A Flight for Life helicopter flew one person to the hospital Monday after a two-vehicle crash in Carpentersville. Courtesy of the Carpentersville Police Department

One person was injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Carpentersville. Courtesy of the Carpentersville Police Department

The parking lot of the Dolphin Cove Family Aquatic Center served as a landing pad for a Flight for Life helicopter after a two-vehicle crash Monday in Carpentersville. Courtesy of the Carpentersville Police Department

One person was flown to the hospital with injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Carpentersville, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 11:26 a.m. at Routes 25 and 68, Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said.

The victim, whose identity is not being released, had to be extricated from the vehicle before being airlifted to an unspecified hospital with injuries that appeared to be nonlife-threatening, he said. Nobody else was injured.

The parking lot of the Dolphin Cove Family Aquatic Center served as a landing pad for the Flight for Life helicopter, Kilbourne said. Dundee Township Park District staff quickly cleared the space of vehicles after the crash.

The crash is under investigation, Kilbourne said, and additional details were not immediately available.