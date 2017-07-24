Lincolnshire school donations

The village of Lincolnshire will host another Cradles to Crayons collection during August to help get Chicago-area children ready for school. Please bring new and gently used children's clothes and shoes to the collection boxes inside village hall, One Olde Half Day Road. Cradles to Crayons' Ready for School initiative distributes backpacks, school supplies, clothing, shoes and more to ensure children arrive at school on the first day prepared and excited to learn. For information, visit https://www.cradlestocrayons.org/chicago or call Lincolnshire Economic Development Coordinator Tonya Zozulya at (847) 913-2313.