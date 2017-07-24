Lake Barrington farmers market

Lake Barrington's farmers market will offer extra fun Tuesday, July 25. Running from 3 to 7 p.m. the Market Place shopping plaza at Route 59 and Kelsey Road, will have touch-a-truck day for all ages. Featured will be rescue vehicles from Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District, Wauconda Fire Protection District and Cuba Township Highway Department. There will be face-painting for children and a special "Batman" search for prizes. The Lake Barrington Farmers Market has about 20 vendors with local produce and other food.