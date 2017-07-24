Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Every weekend, Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's best local events. See some of the very best images from our staff that you may have missed this past weekend.
Jack Logan of the Lake Zurich fire department Explorers helps Brooklyn Strauss, 4, of Hawthorn Woods master the fire hose before the water fight battles started at Lake Zurich's Alpine Festival on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Antioch vs Wauconda fire department Explorers master the fire hose during the water fight battles at Lake Zurich's Alpine Festival on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Alfred Newman of Kirkland, New Mexico attended the National Gathering of American Indian Veterans at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Newman was a Navajo Code Talker who helped the Allies during World War II.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Ray "Skip" Sandman, a Vietnam Veteran and former corrections officer, stands in front of the Colors during the National Gathering of American Indian Veterans at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Sandman is running in the 8th Congressional District race serving the Duluth, Minnesota area.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Linda Woods of the Traverse City, Michigan area is overcome with emotion after she spoke during the grand entry at the National Gathering of American Indian Veterans at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Woods is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Mayor Mike Gresk reads a Village Proclamation during the grand entry of the National Gathering of American Indian Veterans at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Dr. Andrea Marcinkus of Aurora, left, gets her Spotted Saddle Horse calmed down before the grand entry into the National Gathering of American Indian Veterans at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Keeping her eye on the prize of a delicious funnel cake Pam Nierman of Grayslake prepares to chow down at the Antioch Taste of Summer Festival on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
American English, tribute band to the Beatles sings all the hits for the crowd at the Antioch Taste of Summer Festival on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
American English, tribute band to the Beatles sings all the hits for the crowd including Kathleen and Connie Jesukaitis of Schaumburg and Wheaton along with Mary Ann Pater of Berwyn who felt like dancing in the heat at the Antioch Taste of Summer Festival on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Madisyn Boekholder, 15, of Hendersonville, Tenn. (right) rides the Black Widow ride with Kira Clouse, 17, of Lake Zurich at Lake Zurich's Alpine Festival on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mary Hogan and others have been making authentic German food for the past 14 years during the Sacred Heart Church Germanfest in Lombard.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Maddie Novak, student at Glenbard East and a member of the G-Fest Project, sings during the Sacred Heart Church Germanfest in Lombard.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of people attended the 50th annual Germanfest at Sacred Heart Church in Lombard.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Lee Bialek of ReMax of Lake Zurich drinks water as he stands in front of the company float during Lake Zurich's Alpine Fest parade along Route 22 in downtown Lake Zurich. More than 50 entries participated in the 75th annual parade that is a culmination of the festival.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Ana Ramirez of Mundelein holds her two-year-old nephew, Joel Zepeda, while her daughter, Bella, 5, watch the Lake Zurich High School Marching Band perform during Lake Zurich's Alpine Fest parade along Route 22 in downtown Lake Zurich. More than 50 entries participated in the 75th annual parade that is a culmination of the festival.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Four-year-old Jaxson Zimmerman of Wauconda sprays water at the spectators as he rides the A-Express Towing float during Lake Zurich's Alpine Fest parade along Route 22 in downtown Lake Zurich. More than 50 entries participated in the 75th annual parade that is a culmination of the festival.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Tom Bessert of the Tabala Air Squadron waits for the start before Lake Zurich's Alpine Fest parade along Route 22 in downtown Lake Zurich. More than 50 entries participated in the 75th annual parade that is a culmination of the festival.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Crew chief Jerry Edwards of the Village of Schaumburg Public Works Department cuts branches on damaged trees along Weathersfield Way on Sunday. The village of Schaumburg and residents were still trying to recover from damage during a Friday storm.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
ComEd employees talk to a resident along Evergreen Court on Sunday after several trees were destroyed on Friday. The village of Schaumburg and residents were still trying to recover from damage during the storm.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Runners have just left the starting line during the Fit America Fest in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
David Kingman of Barrington celebrates as he finishes third in the 5k race during the Fit America Fest in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Anna Salgado of Mundelein celebrates as she crosses the finish line in the 5k race during the Fit America Fest in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Brian Harper of Bureau, Ill., carries the Flag as he crosses the 5k finish line during the Fit America Fest in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comJeanne Coblentz of Geneva checks out a piece of art during the Geneva Arts Fair Saturday on South Third Street. Juried show showcases more than 155 artisans from around the country in a host of mediums.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comA host of art lovers fill the street during the Geneva Arts Fair Saturday on South Third Street. Juried show showcases more than 155 artisans from around the country in a host of mediums.
Paul Kovac of Oswego enjoys some cool treats with his grandkids Eli, 6 and Farrah Gunther, 5 of West Chicago on a hot and steamy day at the Kane County Fair on July 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
J.D. Harley, 10 of Elburn takes a ride down the Fun Slide on the final day of the Kane County Fair on July 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
John Klimek of Westmont in car 64 slams into Brad Ellingsworth of Bolingbrook during the demolition derby on the final day of the Kane County Fair on July 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Latino folk dancers performs during the inaugural Festival Latino de Musica at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on July 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Latino folk dancers performs during the inaugural Festival Latino de Musica at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on July 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
La Fuerza Versatil performs at the inaugural Festival Latino de Musica at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on July 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Jeremy and Jennifer Chrostowski of Algonquin Shores look out over the flooded Fox River while standing behind a wall of sandbags that keep their and their neighbors homes form flooding.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Residents have to keep a sense of humor while dealing with flooding and that is what Shawn Scalon of Algonquin did by placing plastic pink flamingos on the wall of sand bags in front of his apartment building along La Fox River Drive in Algonquin on July 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Home along the Fox River built up a wall of sandbags to hold back the water in Algonquin on July 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
A heron doesn't seem to mind the floodwater along La Fox River Drive in Algonquin on July 23, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer