updated: 7/24/2017 10:41 AM

Hanover Township to distribute free backpacks

Submitted by Hanover Township

Hanover Township, in cooperation with State Rep. Fred Crespo of Hoffman Estates and Cook County Commissioner Timothy O. Schneider, will host its annual Backpack Distribution on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Astor Avenue Community Center, 7431 Astor Avenue in Hanover Park.

Beginning at 9 a.m., township youth in kindergarten through 8th grade can receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, while they last.

Proof of Hanover Township residency is required, with a limit of one backpack per child.

Last year, more than 1,200 backpacks with school supplies were handed out to Township youth.

For questions or more information, please contact the Astor Avenue Community Center at (630) 540-9085.

