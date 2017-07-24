Elmhurst crews searching Salt Creek after finding abandoned canoe

Elmhurst public safety crews are searching Salt Creek after authorities say an abandoned canoe was discovered in the water about 10 a.m. today under the bridge at St. Charles Road and Route 83.

Eastbound lanes on St. Charles have been closed between Monterrey and Route 83 and drivers are being cautioned to avoid the area.

Authorities say one life preserver cushion was recovered at the scene. Divers are preparing to conduct a search in the water.

More information will be released once it becomes available.