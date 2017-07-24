Dawn Patrol: Storm cleanup continues in suburbs; Rosemont bank robber suspected in other heists

hello

Algonquin pushes back against floodwaters; storm cleanup continues in Schaumburg

Bombarded by a record volume of floodwater, Algonquin residents have been punching back all weekend. Barring a significant amount of additional rainfall, their exhausting fight should be easing up in the coming days. Meanwhile, residents of the Northwest suburbs continued cleaning up yesterday from powerful storms that blew off rooftops, knocked down trees and cut off power for thousands Friday afternoon.

Oakton's Des Plaines campus to open today

Oakton Community College will resume all classes and activities today at its Des Plaines campus, which has been closed for 11 days due to flooding. Full story.

Suburban floodwaters drown out recreational opportunities

Flooding has taken a big bite out of recreation as some suburban golf courses, parks, trails and other amenities remain unusable. At Golf Center Des Plaines, for example, the recent rains and resulting flooding from the nearby Des Plaines River have created water hazards far beyond what's usually found on the course. "The river is actually running through our (driving) range," said Don Miletic, Des Plaines Park District executive director. Full story.

Rosemont bank robber suspected in three other heists

Authorities say a man who robbed a Rosemont bank over the weekend is wanted in three other suburban holdups since January, and are asking for the public's help to capture him. Authorities believe the man, who held up a Fifth Third Bank in Rosemont on Saturday, is responsible for similar robberies at other Fifth Third locations in Woodridge, Elgin and Buffalo Grove. Full story.

Suspect in Lake Villa-area stabbing captured

A Lake County man is in custody on $3 million bail facing charges he stabbed his roommate several times in the head, neck, face and arms during an argument earlier this month in their Lake Villa-area home. Full story.

Quintana does it again for the Cubs

Jose Quintana worked 6 innings as the Cubs beat the Cardinals yesterday, 5-3. The Cubs (51-46) moved into a virtual tie for first place in the National League Central with the Milwaukee Brewers (53-48). Full story.

White Sox losing streak reaches nine games

Brandon Moss hit a game-ending double off Tyler Clippard that lifted the Kansas City Royals over the White Sox 5-4 yesterday, extending Chicago's longest losing streak in four years to nine games. Full story.

Rozner: Spieth's toughness shines at darkest moment

Jordan Spieth may not be the most talented player on the PGA Tour, but there's no one tougher, columnist Barry Rozner writes. He put that on display again yesterday at the Open Championship. Read his full column here.

Bears facing lots of questions heading into camp

As the Bears return to Bourbonnais and Olivet Nazarene University for their third training camp under head coach John Fox, beat writer Bob LeGere takes a look at several more important questions facing the team. Full story.