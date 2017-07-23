Breaking News Bar
 
Round Lake library seeking book donations to help flood victims

Daily Herald report

The Round Lake Area Public Library is accepting book donations to help residents affected by the recent historic floods replace ruined personal book collections.

According to the library, insurance likely won't cover the cost of materials families had in their personal collections. And the cost to replace a single personal collection of even just 100 books at list price is well beyond the means of most people.

Library officials said they will be working closely with families of need within the community to help replenish their reading collections.

The library will also accept donations on behalf of the local schools that were affected, like Murphy Elementary, which lost its entire library.

Those interested in donating can do so by contact the library's director Jim DiDonato at (847) 546-7060 or jdidonato@rlalibrary.org.

