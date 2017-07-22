Breaking News Bar
 
Pokemon Go Fest in Grant Park overwhelmed by technical woes

Grant Park was overrun Saturday with thousands of people who came out for Chicago's Pokemon Go Fest, but technical glitches marred the proceedings, held to celebrate the popular game's one-year anniversary, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

"I know that some of you guys have had trouble getting logged on this morning, and I wanted to let you know that we're working with the cell companies -- AT&T, Sprint, Verizon -- trying to get that worked out," John Hanke, the chief executive officer of Niantic Inc., which released Pokemon Go in July 2016, told the crowd at the lakefront park.

"And we're working on the game server to get that worked out," Hanke said. "Please be patient with us."

Hanke's comments were greeted by boos.

Read the rest of the story at chicago.suntimes.com.

