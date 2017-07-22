Music and more at Antioch's Taste of Summer

Music from American English, Modern Day Romeos and Hi Infidelity, and Antioch's 125th birthday celebration -- which included balloons and cupcakes -- were some of the highlights of Antioch's Taste of Summer festival Saturday.

The annual four-day fest also included sidewalk sales and craft show, carnival, games and food. This year's food vendors include Dairy Queen, Lodge of Antioch, Wings, etc., Brat Shop, Tres Flores Funnel Cakes, Sharon's Jerk Hut, Luke's of Mundelein, Citrus Smashers and BBQ'd Productions.

The fest continues at noon Sunday with sidewalk sales and craft booths in downtown, entertainment, food, rides and games on Orchard Street and Skidmore Drive. For more festival information, visit www.antiochchamber.org. 1 Sam 10 performs from noon to 2 p.m., while 7th heaven performs from 3 to 6 p.m.