Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/22/2017 6:30 PM

Music and more at Antioch's Taste of Summer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Keeping her eye on the prize of a delicious funnel cake, Pam Nierman of Grayslake prepares to chow down at the Antioch Taste of Summer festival on Saturday.

      Keeping her eye on the prize of a delicious funnel cake, Pam Nierman of Grayslake prepares to chow down at the Antioch Taste of Summer festival on Saturday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • American English, a Beatles tribute band, sings all the hits for the crowd at the Antioch Taste of Summer festival on Saturday.

      American English, a Beatles tribute band, sings all the hits for the crowd at the Antioch Taste of Summer festival on Saturday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • American English, A Beatles tribute band, sings all the hits for the crowd including Kathleen and Connie Jesukaitis of Schaumburg and Wheaton, respectively, along with Mary Ann Pater of Berwyn, who felt like dancing in the heat at the Antioch Taste of Summer festival on Saturday.

      American English, A Beatles tribute band, sings all the hits for the crowd including Kathleen and Connie Jesukaitis of Schaumburg and Wheaton, respectively, along with Mary Ann Pater of Berwyn, who felt like dancing in the heat at the Antioch Taste of Summer festival on Saturday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Music from American English, Modern Day Romeos and Hi Infidelity, and Antioch's 125th birthday celebration -- which included balloons and cupcakes -- were some of the highlights of Antioch's Taste of Summer festival Saturday.

The annual four-day fest also included sidewalk sales and craft show, carnival, games and food. This year's food vendors include Dairy Queen, Lodge of Antioch, Wings, etc., Brat Shop, Tres Flores Funnel Cakes, Sharon's Jerk Hut, Luke's of Mundelein, Citrus Smashers and BBQ'd Productions.

The fest continues at noon Sunday with sidewalk sales and craft booths in downtown, entertainment, food, rides and games on Orchard Street and Skidmore Drive. For more festival information, visit www.antiochchamber.org. 1 Sam 10 performs from noon to 2 p.m., while 7th heaven performs from 3 to 6 p.m.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account