Fit America Fest concludes Sunday in Hoffman Estates

Running events highlighted the Fit America Fest in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

Sponsored by Amita Health, the village and the Hoffman Estates Park District, the fest included a patriotic salute where runners crossed the finish line waving the flag.

The event, in its eighth year in Hoffman Estates, continues Sunday with the Chicago Inline Marathon, the second largest in the country, and other activities.