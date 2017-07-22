Algonquin cancels Founders' Days festival because of floods

Record flooding along the Fox River has forced the cancellation of Algonquin's Founders' Days Festival.

"It's upsetting, but it's what's best for the community at this point," said Founders' Days board member Sue Bazdur, who noted the village's police, fire and public works personnel are stretched thin as they respond to the flooding.

The festival, slated to run from July 27 through July 30, initially had been moved to a different location in response to the Fox River flooding caused by wave after wave of heavy rains in the suburbs and from stormwater in northern Wisconsin working its way south on the river. But the latest storm made the whole event impractical

Organizers made the announcement Saturday on the festival's website.

"In the past two weeks, we have discussed every option with all of the village entities to ensure this festival would meet the expectations you have come to expect. We, like so many others, have been watching (as) the status of our local parks and the Fox River worsens by the hour," read part of the statement.

Bazdur said this is the first time in the festival's 57-year history that it has been canceled, and organizers will be meeting soon to see what, if any, type of event they can plan later this summer.

"We're all very disappointed, but the feedback has been extremely positive," she said. "Our thoughts are with our neighbors who are dealing with all the flooding."