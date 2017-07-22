Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 7/22/2017 5:11 PM

Algonquin cancels Founders' Days festival because of floods

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

Record flooding along the Fox River has forced the cancellation of Algonquin's Founders' Days Festival.

"It's upsetting, but it's what's best for the community at this point," said Founders' Days board member Sue Bazdur, who noted the village's police, fire and public works personnel are stretched thin as they respond to the flooding.

The festival, slated to run from July 27 through July 30, initially had been moved to a different location in response to the Fox River flooding caused by wave after wave of heavy rains in the suburbs and from stormwater in northern Wisconsin working its way south on the river. But the latest storm made the whole event impractical

Organizers made the announcement Saturday on the festival's website.

"In the past two weeks, we have discussed every option with all of the village entities to ensure this festival would meet the expectations you have come to expect. We, like so many others, have been watching (as) the status of our local parks and the Fox River worsens by the hour," read part of the statement.

Bazdur said this is the first time in the festival's 57-year history that it has been canceled, and organizers will be meeting soon to see what, if any, type of event they can plan later this summer.

"We're all very disappointed, but the feedback has been extremely positive," she said. "Our thoughts are with our neighbors who are dealing with all the flooding."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account