UP Northwest Metra trains resume with heavy delays

hello

Metra trains along the Union Pacific Northwest Line are operating with delays up to two hours after a train struck a pedestrian in Arlington Heights, officials said.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted after train No. 626 hit the pedestrian at 7:45 a.m. near the downtown Arlington Heights train station. Rush hour vehicle traffic in downtown Arlington Heights also was disrupted, as railroad crossings were closed by the stopped train.

Trains started getting through again about 10 a.m., with inbound train No. 628 making extra stops between Des Plaines and Jefferson Park to accommodate commuters, according to Metra.

Numerous trains along the track, including trains 628, 630, 632, 609 and 636, experienced delays on Friday morning.

Police said it appears the incident was a suicide involving a female victim.