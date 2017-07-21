UP Northwest Metra trains halted after train hits pedestrian in Arlington Heights

hello

Metra trains along the Union Pacific Northwest Line are halted after a train struck a pedestrian in Arlington Heights, officials are reporting.

According to a posting on the Metra website, inbound and outbound train movement has stopped after train No. 626 hit the pedestrian.

The incident resulted in delays for numerous trains along the track, including trains 628, 630, 632, 609 and 636.

The duration of the delay is unknown. People are urged to review the Metra website for details on train delays and rerouting.