Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 7/21/2017 8:48 AM

UP Northwest Metra trains halted after train hits pedestrian in Arlington Heights

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Metra trains along the Union Pacific Northwest Line are halted after a train struck a pedestrian in Arlington Heights, officials are reporting.

According to a posting on the Metra website, inbound and outbound train movement has stopped after train No. 626 hit the pedestrian.

The incident resulted in delays for numerous trains along the track, including trains 628, 630, 632, 609 and 636.

The duration of the delay is unknown. People are urged to review the Metra website for details on train delays and rerouting.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account