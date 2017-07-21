Settlement of red-light camera snafu to send refunds to 1.2 million motorists

Chicago will pay 50 percent refunds to 1.2 million motorists denied due process after receiving red-light camera and speed camera tickets, under a $38.75 million settlement that outraged an influential alderman.

As part of the landmark settlement, the city also has agreed not to use any of the 1.5 million tickets issued over a five-year period in suspending driver's license or booting vehicles.

The settlement includes $26.75 million in cash refunds to motorists who paid their fines and $12 million in debt forgiven from motorists who never paid their tickets.

A judge has ruled that the city denied due process to 1.2 million motorists by failing to send those drivers a second notice of their violations.

The Emanuel administration further erred by imposing $100 late fees when payment was not received within 21 days of a liability determination in some cases -- even after the law was changed in 2012 to require a 25-day grace period.

