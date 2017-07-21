Officials: Lake County deputies convince man to give up shotgun

Lake County sheriff's deputies diffused a potentially dangerous situation Friday involving a 76-year-old man armed with a shotgun who was acting irrationally, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was in a house on the 38800 block of North Oakcrest Lane in Wadsworth, according to news release from the sheriff's office. The man's family also was in the house, the release said.

Deputies, including officers who were trained in crisis intervention, arrived shortly after being called around 11 a.m. and determined the man was "disoriented and in mental crisis."

Sgt. Christopher Covelli said deputies were able to talk to the man through the front door. He eventually put down the weapon and walked outside to talk to the officers. He was soon placed in protective custody and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation without further incident, Covelli said.

"It is very unlikely he'll be charged with a crime," Covelli said.