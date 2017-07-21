Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 7/21/2017 5:04 PM

Officials: Lake County deputies convince man to give up shotgun

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

Lake County sheriff's deputies diffused a potentially dangerous situation Friday involving a 76-year-old man armed with a shotgun who was acting irrationally, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was in a house on the 38800 block of North Oakcrest Lane in Wadsworth, according to news release from the sheriff's office. The man's family also was in the house, the release said.

Deputies, including officers who were trained in crisis intervention, arrived shortly after being called around 11 a.m. and determined the man was "disoriented and in mental crisis."

Sgt. Christopher Covelli said deputies were able to talk to the man through the front door. He eventually put down the weapon and walked outside to talk to the officers. He was soon placed in protective custody and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation without further incident, Covelli said.

"It is very unlikely he'll be charged with a crime," Covelli said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account